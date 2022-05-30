MNJTF kills 30 terrorists, recovers fully-loaded gun truck

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), on Monday, said it has killed over 30 terrorists and recovered a fully-loaded gun truck.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudden Adegoke, Chief of Military Public Information, Ndjamena, said, “MNJTF troops from Nigeria and Chad, alongside Operation HADIN KAI, stormed the general area of Tumbun Rago, Tumbun Dilla and Jamina settlement deep inside the Lake Chad Islands, and killed over twenty-five terrorists.

“It also recovered one AK-47 rifle, one anti-aircraft gun, and hundreds of assorted ammunition.

According to him, in addition, one gun truck bearing Cameroon Gendarmes logo loaded with fuel was captured and destroyed, and household items, including uniforms and 11 BH/ISWAP motorcycles, were seized and burnt.

Two water-pumping machines were also recovered, and the entire camp was burnt.

“In their haste to escape, the criminals left their five-year-old child named Babagana. The child in good condition will be handed over to the relevant authority.” He said.

According to him, in a related development, troops of MNJTF captured a high ranking BH/ ISWAP member named Musa Mani, aged 43 years, at Damasak.

He said the suspect confessed to be running away due to the intensity of the operation, just as he is currently being profiled in line with International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law.

Similarly, troops of MNJTF (Cameroon) launched a simultaneous Amphibious and Land offensive in the BH/ ISWAP infested riverine community of Kirta Wulgo. Five BHTs/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised while others fled.

He said troops also cleared Gurmuchi Abuja and recovered two AK-47 magazines, BHTs flags, ammunition links, one anti-aircraft gun, assorted ammunition and grenades, while BHTs uniforms found were burnt.

“Operation LAKE SANITY also saw troops of MNJTF (Niger Republic) dealing a decisive blow to the BH/ISWAP who attacked their location at Baroua,” He said.

According to him, the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralised eight BH/ISWAP terrorists and recovered six AK rifles, assorted ammunition, two RPG bombs and five mobile phones, among other items.

He said a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) supporting MNJTF operations in the Tumbuns paid the supreme sacrifice, adding that his remains have been airlifted to his community.

“Seven troops from Chad and Niger suffered minor injuries and are being attended to at different military facilities,” he said.

He said the Force Commander MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, while paying tribute to the fallen hero, described the CJTF as courageous young men and women who have contributed immensely to the Counter Insurgency operations.

He also commended and praised the gallantry and commitment of all the MNJTF forces and urged them to maintain the momentum until the criminals were destroyed or surrendered.

