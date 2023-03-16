MNJTF arrests over 900 terrorists, collaborators

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said on Wednesday that over 900 terrorists and collaborators have been arrested in the past one month.

Chief Military Public Information Officer MNJTF N’Djamena, Lt Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke stated this in a statement. He acknowledged that the arrests were made amidst infighting among Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorist groups.

Besides, the infighting, MNJTF observed that the continued air bombardments by national operations contributed to continuous movements of people from the Sambisa forests to the lake Chad basin where it’s own troops operation have been intensified against the terrorists and their logistics suppliers.

Lt. Col. Adegoke said that in joint coordinated operations between Sectors 3 and 4 of the MNJTF in the Kamadougu Yobe river general area along the Nigeria/ Niger common border areas, over 900 people made up of women, children and elderly people suspected to be families and collaborators of the insurgents were arrested.

He said that MNJTF is in collaboration with national authorities and that the profiling of the arrested terrorists and handover is ongoing.

Adegoke said MNJTF troops of Sector 3 Nigeria on March 5, 2023 arrested 2 suspected BHT logistics suppliers and their collaborators Muhammed Sabo and Sarki Danladi while trying to exit Munguno town to the Tumbuns to link up with the terrorists.

Items recovered from the suspects include 2 blankets, 2 fishermen identity card, 3 wristwatches, 2 access passes which were issued by the terrorists, 20 empty sack bags, some personal clothing amongst others. The suspects are undergoing interrogation, he stated.

He added that on March 4, 2023, troops while on stop and search operation along the Main Supply Route Monguno – Kekeno – Cross Kauwa- Baga arrested two suspects conveying some quantities of wrappers and other logistics to the terrorists.

In the same vein, on 5 Mar 23 one Abubakar Usman was arrested with First Bank ATM card and invoice containing the lists of items to procure and possibly deliver to the terrorists. During the preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed that he has been involved in supply of several logistics to the terrorists.

Similarly, on March 6, 2023 a suspected BHT/ISWAP logistics courier named Abubakar Vacdor from Borehole village Monguno was arrested by troops on his way to the terrorists.

Four packs of fishing hooks, 4 fishing threads, 4 mudu of corn flower, 2 mosquito nets, cooking pots, 2 Knives, one cutlass, one identity card, clothings and sum of Twenty Four Thousand Naira (N24,000.00) only were recovered from the suspects.

He said on March 8, 2023 troops of Sector 3 MNJTF deployed at Forward Operation Base Gajiram arrested one Tijani Adamu suspected BHT/ISWAP logistics supplier while on his way from Maiduguri to Monguno and that items recovered from him included the sum of Eleven Thousand two Hundred and Eighty Naira (N11,280,000) only, and one techno pova.

The suspect was arrested along Mr Aliu Yusuf residing in Mongunu and working as a driver. Items recovered from him included 2 sacks of maize, 5 tubers of yam, one Jerrycan of groundnut oil, and one baby diaper.

Other are 3 bathing soaps, 5 sachets of cereal, 3 hijabs, 3 bags of suger, one bag of corn flower, 2 cartons of maggi, 2 cartons of detergents, 4 packs of marches and the sum of Twenty Seven thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N27,700.00) only.

The arrested suspects and the items are in custody while investigation is ongoing.

In another development, on March 5, 2023, one Bakote Mohammed and Baba Kura Hala who escaped from BHT surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 deployed at Kijimatari in Monguno. Both are currently being profiled.

On the same day, a Boko Haram Terrorist named Banna Modu surrendered to MNJTF Sector 3 deployed at Kijimatari in Monguno. The terrorist claimed to have lost interest in the struggle having operated in Mafa, Dikwa, Maiduguri and Gajram general areas.

Similarly, the troops of Sector 4 MNJTF Quick Response Force Niger while on fighting patrol intercepted a Golf car containing 24 by 25 litres of petrol. The suspect is undergoing investigation.

Also, troops of Sector 4 MNJTF conducted a night patrol along Ngagam – Djalori Axis where they rescued 3 women alongside their 4 children. The women were from Sambisa Forest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the families were fleeing from the fighting between the BHT and ISWAP from Sambisa forest.

In a related encouraging development, on March 8, 2023 troops of MNJTF Sector 3 Nigeria deployed at Damasak conducted clearance operation intercepted BHT Families members including 43 women and 30 children. They are currently receiving medical attention and profiling.

In appreciation of troops efforts, the Force Commander MNJTF, Maj Gen Khalifa Ibrahim has commended the troops and especially the commanders for their coordination of these operations,

He urged them not to relent in degrading the BHT/ISWAP logistics couriers which would have an overall impact positively on our counter Insurgency operations.

He reminded them that the insurgency is fast collapsing and that troops should collectively deal a death blow on the insurgents. He reassured them of the support of Headquarters MNJTF always and called on the population of the Lake Chad Basin to be observant and report any suspicious activity to the Security forces.

