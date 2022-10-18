MNJTF arrests 40 terrorist logistics suppliers, confiscates donkeys, others

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have arrested forty terrorist logistics suppliers.

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday by Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke, Chief of Military Public Information Office Chad, N’Djamena.

According to him, troops also confiscated fish and donkeys along Mallam Fatori- Bandamari- Bari – Korarawon axis. Several bags of beans and corn, among others were destroyed during the operation in the area.

He said, “In continuation with the activities of the MNJTF to clamp down on terrorist activities in the Lake Chad region, troops of Sector 3 (Monguno) on 11 October 2022, arrested forty (40) terrorist logistics suppliers during an intelligence led operation conducted on a suspected supply route. The operation led to the discovery of sixty four (64) bags of beans, two (2) bags of maize, and other large quantities of food items, which were being conveyed to the terrorists’ enclaves.

“Follow on operations led to the capture of another 300 bags of beans and 100 bags of corn which were destroyed in situ by the troops.”

MNJTF Spokesman further revealed that in related incident on 11 October 2022, “troops of 68 Battalion on joint patrol with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) along Mallam Fatori- Bandamari- Bari – Korarawon axis, made another breakthrough leading to the discovery and confiscation of twelve bags of fish and nine donkeys suspected to be used in ferrying supplies to the terrorists hiding in the Lake Chad basin area.”

The Force Commander MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim has commended the troops.He urged them to maintain the momentum in order to cut off any form of supplies to the criminals to ensure the full restoration of peace and security in the Lake Chad Basin region, the statement said.

