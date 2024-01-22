MMIA runway 18R: FAAN boss, Kuku assures of reopening soon

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has stated that the reopening of Runway 18R at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, might happen sooner than anticipated.

The runway was closed for routine maintenance in March 2023 for a planned five-week period.

Unfortunately, during this time, crucial landing aids, including the airfield lighting, were stolen by unidentified individuals, causing a delay in reopening.

Mrs. Kuku revealed that efforts are underway to expedite the reopening process through an interim method coordinated by the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

During a recent inspection tour of the vehicular movement at MMIA, she informed reporters that the contractor had been instructed to return to the site promptly and speed up the maintenance work.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: APC stalwart warns against imposition of..

In preparation for the runway’s reopening, the MD of FAAN highlighted engagements with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure a smooth and timely resumption of operations.

Mrs. Kuku expressed optimism about the reopening, stating that stakeholders can anticipate it happening relatively soon, with the full support of the minister and permanent secretary.

“We are working closely with the contractor, and with the minister’s and permanent secretary’s support, we expect the reopening in the next few weeks. Our stakeholders have been patient, and we are committed to minimizing the delay. While the initial plan was for a six-week closure, unforeseen delays occurred, but we are doing our best to expedite the process.”