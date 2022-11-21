MMIA customs posts N1.6bn revenue in October

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Lagos Command of Nigeria Customs Service said it made its first revenue collection breakthrough during Post Covid-19 era at Murtala Muhammed International Airport with the collection of the total sum of N1,608,936,673.95 as revenue for October 2022.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Mahmud M Gidado through the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Destiny Tomo, a Superintendent of Customs (SC) stated that the sum of N982,645,280.00 was revenue collected from import duty.

“This is a remarkable revenue collection after the COVID-19 lockdown that placed restrictions on travellers and drops in importation coupled with the rising cost of foreign currencies against the naira.

“We are delighted to announce to you our activities for the preceding Month (October 2022). The Nigeria Customs Service, MMIA Command recorded success in revenue collection and trade facilitation as there were no incidences of smuggling activities through the airport within the period of this report. Since the deployment of Customs Area Controllers and resumption on August 15, 2022, the Command has been successful in the core values of the Service which includes Suppression of Smuggling, Revenue collection, and trade facilitation,” the statement said.

On revenue collection, the Controller said, “There has been a gradual increase in the revenue collection drive of the Command. To be specific, in the October review, we collected the total sum of N1,608,936,673.95 of which the sum of N982,645,280.00 was revenue collected from import duty. This is a remarkable revenue collection after the COVID-19 lockdown that placed restrictions on travellers and drops in importation coupled with the inflation of the exchange rate.

READ ALSO: Why ASUU is against Ngige – Labour Expert

The statement reads “The Command also facilitated the formal export of locally manufactured goods although in low volume due to the peculiarity of the Command as airport terminals to the tune of N1,935,169.00.

The command affirmed that it was able to achieve the feat through diligence and applications of extant laws.

“This achievement was through due diligence with the application of extant laws such as Sections 72 and 145 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (CEMA CAP C45 LFR 2004).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...