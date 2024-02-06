MMIA Blackout: Sit up or get sacked,Keyamo warms airport mngt

By Tunde Opalana

Disturbed by the recurring total blackout being experienced at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo has read the riot-act to the management of the airport to sit up or get booted out.

Henceforth, the Minister has directed that all the airports, particularly the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, to constantly ensure seamless instant power transition in any power outage situation.

The Minister, who is said to be utterly worried with the trending reports in the traditional and social media of three total blackouts lasting for about three minutes in the airport within the last three days said a noticeable power outage leading to complete blackout lasting for even a few seconds is not acceptable in any international airport in this age no matter the state of electricity supply.

Competent sources close to the aviation ministry disclosed to our correspondent that the minister who is also concerned with the low level of efficiency in the MMIA has therefore directed the management of the Murtala International Airport to put all the machineries in place and ensure instant, seamless power supply following any power outage at the airport.

Mr. Keyamo, according to his latest directive, pointed out that beyond the embarrassment and discomfort passengers and other airports suffer during blackouts, the security implications of blackouts are grave, especially with the prevailing insecurity situation in the country.

The minister who has severally promised to give Nigeria the best in aviation management vowed to eliminate any impediment in the effective and efficient management of all the airports and other aviation facilities in the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present government.

“The Minister was emphatic on efficient management of resources in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, especially in power generation and management,” said the source.

It will be recalled that the management of Murtala Muhammed International Airport had put out a statement of apologies on Saturday over what it called “ a brief power outage yesterday February 2nd, 2024 lasting approximately 2-3 minutes during a transfer to backup power after the grid failed”.

However, between then and Monday morning, the minister’s office was said to have been inundated with the reports of more total blackouts lasting for minutes at the airport.

The minister was said to have been incensed with the reports in spite of the pledge by the MMIA management that there wouldn’t be any recurrence of lingering blackout in its apologies of Saturday.

At present, the MMIA is expending about 30m Naira daily on diesel alone, an expenditure industry experts said was bogus and unsustainable.