MMA2 partners with Dana Air, Aero to reward loyal travellers

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in conjunction with Dana Airlines and Aero Contractors have concluded arrangements to reward loyal travellers at the terminal.

According to BASL Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Oluwatosin Onalaja, the idea was conceived to show appreciation and reward travellers that consistently patronise airlines at MMA2.

BASL’s Head of Aeronautical and Cargo Services, Mr Oluremi Jibodu, stated that the MMA2 Fly and Win Valentine Promo is scheduled to run throughout the month of February 2023.

He added that Dana Airlines and Aero Contractors are the participating airlines.

According to him, any traveller that jointly purchases two Economy or Business Class return tickets from the participating airlines and is the first to check-in, wins a free one-way flight ticket. Winners will be chosen every day until the end of February.

He advised interested members of the public to visit the participating airlines’ ticket reservation platforms at flydanaair.com andflyaero.com, or visit the promo’s landing page on the MMA2 website at mma2.ng/fly-win-promo, or follow @mma2bicourtney on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter for more details.

