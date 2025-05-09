MMA2 marks 18 years of service with a new landmark, CSR drive

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has marked 18 years of uninterrupted service in Nigeria’s aviation landscape with a celebration in the terminal’s ticketing hall.

Passengers and terminal users were treated to melodious music by a two-man saxophone band, creating a pleasant and memorable ambience befitting the occasion.

To commemorate the milestone, BASL unveiled a newly installed 3D exterior signage. A much-needed addition to the terminal. Strategically located, the bold and modern signage now serves as a visible landmark, making it easier for passengers and visitors to identify and access MMA2, especially in the busy airport environment.

“Eighteen years on, MMA2 remains a symbol of innovation and private sector excellence in Nigeria’s aviation sector,” said Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, Head Corporate Communications, BASL. “The new 3d signage not only enhances the visual identity of the terminal but also improves access and orientation for terminal users.”

In line with its tradition of giving back, BASL has dedicated Day 2 of the anniversary activities to visiting the Bethesda Home and School for the Blind. This outreach forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts and reaffirms its commitment to uplifting vulnerable members of society.

Ag. COO and Head, Space and Premises, BASL, Kola Bamigboye, while addressing the students and staff of the school,l said, “It gives me great joy to be here today as we mark our 18th anniversary, a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to the values that drive us.

Today is not just about celebrating our journey as an organisation; it is about honouring those whose strength and spirit continue to inspire us. During your last visit to our terminal, we were deeply moved by the brilliance, confidence, and talent displayed by the children of Bethesda.

Their performance, appearance, and overall conduct left a lasting impression on all of us. It was in that moment that the seed was planted, a passion to find a way, however modest, to support the remarkable work you are doing here.

He went further to say, “Bethesda Home for the Blind has given hope, care, and education for visually impaired children, and your impact on these young lives is immeasurable. We recognise and appreciate your tireless efforts to nurture their potential and give them a future filled with dignity and possibility.

This cheque, though a small gesture compared to what you do, represents our heartfelt support and our desire to walk alongside you in this important mission. It is a symbol of our respect and our commitment to doing what we can to contribute to a more inclusive, compassionate society. On behalf of the Board, Management, and entire staff of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, I thank you for allowing us to be part of your story.”

Since its commissioning in 2007, MMA2 has set the benchmark for terminal management in Nigeria, combining operational efficiency with customer-centric services. The 18th anniversary highlights BASL’s ongoing focus on service excellence, innovation, and community engagement.