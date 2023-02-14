MMA2 bags best domestic airport terminal

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) in Lagos, operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), has been recognized once again for its positive impact on the nation’s aviation industry.

At the prestigious Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Awards and Ministerial Dinner in Ikeja, Lagos, MMA2 was awarded the Best Domestic Airport Terminal and the All-Inclusive Airport Terminal Achievement Award for the year 2022.

READ ALSO: Valentine Season: Polaris Bank excites existing

These, according to the organizers, were in recognition of the remarkable performance of BASL’s management during the course of the year, particularly in the face of daunting economic challenges. The NIGAV Award was designed to celebrate aviation excellence in a bid to engender harmony and ingenuity in one of the nation’s most critical sectors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...