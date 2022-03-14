MLJ FDN to launch its gala night

Popular NGO, MLJ FDN has set out plans to launch a Gala Dinner in aid of the their work in helping talents with other charity partners.

According the founder of the non governmental organization, Mpaka LongJohn, the upcoming event will raise a fantastic, and record-breaking amount which will make a difference to many both nationwide and in the local community through the MLJ Foundation.

These funds will go towards helping some of the nation’s entertainers affected by the pandemic and also vulnerable children, widows and those living in the most disadvantaged areas of Kalabari land and beyond.

Fundraising concert and a live performance will offer guests the chance to win a number of exclusive prizes.

Speaking about the event, Mpaka said his findings showed that the youth need to be empowered with different skills that could help them reach their full potential and make the country great hence his resolve to focus human capacity development.

“When you see smiles on the children’s faces, help the vulnerable especially youths and when you can give them experiences they wouldn’t normally have, that’s fantastic.

“The projects are fantastic too; kids need education and youths need skills that will help them reach their full potential to build our country, and I’ve seen both charities working in schools and providing opportunities. We know we’re in a fortunate position and we can make a difference.”

Mpaka LongJohn who is the founder of MLJ Marine Oil and Gas Limited was born into the family of Oyinrinwaro house of Abbi Compound Buguma in Asari Tor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Growing up in a poor background and faced with so much harsh challenges as a youth, Mpaka LongJohn understands what it feels like to be in lack. He literally struggled to get everything required for him to survive and as the eldest son with a whole lot of responsibilities shouldered on him, he struggled to raise his younger siblings right.

The billionaire businessman who has seen and had some many experiences in life both pleasant and bitter ones, has shown just how much he cares about the lives and well-being of others by giving back to communities.

Today his impact has been felt on everyone both young and old, male and female, his light has shone around everyone and everything he comes in contact with not just because of his benevolent acts but his commitment towards the entire Kalabari land and beyond.

