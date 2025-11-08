Mixed Reactions in Middle Belt as Residents Celebrate Trump’s ‘Country of Concern’ Designation on Nigeria

Sections of Nigeria’s Middle Belt region have witnessed unusual celebrations following the designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” by United States president Donald Trump over alleged persecution of Christians.

In parts of Kaduna and neighbouring states, residents — mostly from Christian-dominated communities — expressed excitement during church services and outdoor gatherings, describing the U.S. move as a long-awaited recognition of their plight.

In Kaduna South, residents were seen lighting fireworks and playing music late into the night, with some likening the atmosphere to a festive celebration. Witnesses said the jubilations began shortly after Trump’s announcement and have continued for several days.

Some residents who spoke to journalists said they viewed the U.S. intervention as “a sign of hope” and “divine justice” for victims of religious violence and kidnappings in the region.

A few Muslim residents were also reported to have welcomed the development, saying any international effort that could help curb terrorism and banditry in the country should be supported.

The celebrations mirror the sentiments earlier expressed by Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, who described the U.S. action as “a long-overdue moment of truth” on the situation of Christians in northern Nigeria.

However, security observers have cautioned against inflaming religious tension, urging both communities to channel their expectations peacefully as Nigeria and the U.S. engage diplomatically on the issue.