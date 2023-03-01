Misconduct: JAMB dismisses two staff in Benue

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB)has dismmised two of its staff for gross misconduct.

This was contained in a statement Fabian Benjamin, JAMB Head, Public Affairs and Protocol and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement gave the names of the dismissed staff as Mr. Bilyaminu Ishaku and Mr. Andrew Anebi Candidus, from JAMB Benue State Office, Markurdi.

The statement made available to JAMBulletin on Wednesday, 1st March, 2023, said their dismissal took effect from February 27, 2023.

The statement read in parts:

“Sequel to your appearance before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committe and the subsequent recommendations of the committee, I am directed to convey to you the approval of the Honourable Minister of Education of your dismissal from the service of the Board from 27th February, 2023 for serious misconduct.”

READ ALSO: Presidential Election: NLC president Ajaero wants

According to the statement, the dismissal was in line with the Public Service Rule 030401, which defined serious misconduct as a “specific act of very serious wrongdoing and improper behaviour, which is inimical to the image of the service and which can be investigated and if proven, may lead to dismissal.”

The staff were directed to submit their identity cards and all other property of the Board in their possession to the State Coordinator, JAMB Office, Benue State, for onward submission to the Director, Human Resources, with immediate effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...