Minna: Pregnant women bemoan extortion in govt hospitals for antenatal care

BY SAKA BOLAJI

Some pregnant women in Jummai Babangida Aliyu Maternal and Neonatal Hospital in Minna, Niger state have cried out over the incessant extortion by the medical personnel at the hospital.

It was reliably gathered that the nurses in the hospital have been selling hospital bedsheets to pregnant women and patients who cannot afford amenity wards, despite the drastic shortage of manpower.

Our correspondent further learnt that pregnant women in antenatal wards were dumped in terrible rooms without ceiling fans or any form of ventilation.

Reports also indicate that the neonatal ward lacks water and clean toilets hence good hygiene is completely lacking in the hospital.

The patients however appealed to Governor Muhammad Umar Bago, as a matter of urgency, to pay an unscheduled visit to the hospital and see things for himself to ensure that the needful is done to save the lives of the pregnant women in the state.

It was reliably gathered that some of the doctors at the General Hospital Minna usually preferred to refer patients to their private hospitals for proper attention and medication hence the untoward attitude of the medical workers across major units of the hospital in Minna.

Efforts to get the response of the Medical Director of the facility, however proved abortive.