Minister wants improved visa policy between Nigeria and Qatar

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has called for improved visa policy between Nigeria and Qatar.

Sirika made the call when the Charge d’Affaires of Qatar in Nigeria, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, paid a courtesy visit to him in Abuja on Monday.

He said restrictions on both sides were making it difficult to connect the two countries as expected.

The minister also called for sustainable relationship between the two countries.

“Nigeria and Qatar should maintain a sustainable relationship. Nigeria is yearning for investments and is also committed to its policy of ease of doing business for investors.

“The rate of returns on investments in Nigeria is 34 per cent and the highest in the world with a population of more than 200 million people.

“Qatar is rich in oil and gas with other areas of investments just as Nigeria equally has infrastructures required for smooth business operations,’’ he said.