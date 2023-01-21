Minister urges new NDDC board to make difference in performance

BY ISAAC JOB

The Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, has charged the newly-inaugurated board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to ensure they make a difference in their performance for the development of the region.

Speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Friday, during NDDC Board and Management Retreat, Umana said inauguration of the board was meant to enhance the development of the Niger Delta region which has been deprived for a long time.

The Minister called on the board to focus on key areas like the establishment act, public procurement act as Nigerians expect a turnaround of the commission to reflect the core mandate of developing the region.

READ ALSO: OPSH gets new commander, tasks officers on…

Umana urged participants at the retreat to set a template that would facilitate rapid development of the niger delta and Nigeria in general.

“This retreat is principally to ensure that the new board are properly equipped to provide a new direction for the development of the Niger Delta region,” he said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku welcomed participants to the retreat and explained that the board is expected to do something differently to take the Niger Delta region to greater hight.

Ogbuku said the new board has a template for sustainable programme for youths and every indigene of the region.

He disclosed that the commission would endeavour to create partnership with International Oil Companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders through public private partnerships initiative.

He therefore charged them to involved ideas, programmes and blueprints towards taking the region to a new level of development.

“We will soon unfold our packages for the development of the region. The Niger Delta Development Commission Board is expected to make great difference this time around,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...