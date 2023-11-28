Minister under heavy criticism for rejecting Nwoye’s appointment as Chief of staff

By Samuel Luka

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji alongside others from Enugu state have been condemned by a group known as

Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) for allegedly opposing the appointment of Ben Nwoye as Chief of Staff in the National Secretariat of the APC.

The condemnation is contained in a Communique signed and issued to newsmen in Bauchi by the Speaker of NYAN, Rt. Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama after its meeting held in Abuja over the weekend.

The group described the move by Uche Nnaji as “unfortunate and condemnable,” stating that his stand against Ben Nwoye’s appointment to serve as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Ali Burkar Dalori is regrettable.

They further alleged that Uche Nnaji was surreptitiously trying to seize control of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State.

The youth group advised President Bola Tinubu to call the minister to order due to his attitude against the progress of the rulling All Progressive Congress in Enugu State.

The group described Ben Nwoye as a complete party man that has done so much for the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State and the entire South – East subregion, making him one that stands among millions of contemporaries in the region.

According to the group, Ben Nwoye worked tirelessly towards the actualization of the Tinubu/Shetima presidency, using his hard earned resources, energy and logistics during the 2023 Presidential elections.

According to the group, Ben Nwoye has been a grassroot politician and having served as the the first Chairman of the party in Enugu state and have been financing the affairs of the party using his resources since 2013.

“We therefore and by this ugly narratives called on the Deputy National Chairman of the rulling All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori to ignore the fictitious political maneuver and appoint Ben Nwoye as the next Chief of Staff,” they declared.

“He is eminently qualified and competent to serve as Chief of Staff to the office of the Deputy National Chairman, North of the rulling All Progressive Congress and his appointment will gain more support to the party in the South east region”, the Communique noted.

The Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN) was reacting to a communique issued by Enugu State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders at the end of its meeting held on Saturday, 25th November, 2023.

The Enugu State APC stakeholders had opposed the appointment of Ben Nwoye as Chief of Staff alleging that he is not a member of the APC in the state neither did he work for the party during the 2023 General elections.