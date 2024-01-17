Minister tasks education stakeholders on talent development

By Ukpono Ukpong

The news article contains a few errors and awkward phrasing that could be improved for clarity and correctness. Here is a revised version:

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has emphasized that the nation’s educational system must evolve to identify and nurture diverse talents, encompassing academic excellence, leadership, arts, and innovation.

Dr. Mahmoud made this assertion while serving as a special guest of honor at the Big Break Moment Africa, Season 2, themed “Rep Your Campus,” which was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Ibadan Explosion: Media Forum demands Tinubu’s..

She stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive assessment methods and mentorship programs to unearth hidden potential.

Represented by the Director of Finance and Administration of the Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs. Omolola Olanipekun, the minister emphasized the need for an educational system that fosters an environment where each student’s unique abilities are recognized and nurtured.

Dr. Mahmoud further noted the importance of empowering talented individuals by providing opportunities for skill development, research projects, and collaborative initiatives. She said, “A supportive ecosystem that encourages exploration and experimentation is essential to harness the full potential of our future leaders and innovators.

Therefore, let us collectively strive to create an educational landscape that values not only academic achievements but also celebrates the multifaceted talents that enrich our society. It is my strong conviction that through recognition and empowerment, we pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for our students and our nation.”

While commending the organizers for their initiative, the minister pledged the Administration’s commitment to partnering with genuine organizations willing to support the creative abilities of talented students in Nigeria.

Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, the Founder of The Big Break Moment Africa, stated that the aim of the program was to provide young and budding talents a platform to showcase their abilities while also creating avenues for personal and communal growth. “It also aims to create an environment that nurtures creativity and innovation in over 182 tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” he added.

The winner of The Big Break Moment Season 2 received a brand new 2023

Changan CS35 model car.