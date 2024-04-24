Minister summons Lead British Int. School over bullying allegation

The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday summoned Lead British International School, Abuja over an alarming viral online video regarding alleged bullying incidents at the school.

At the meeting held in Abuja, the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, emphasised government’s steadfast stance against any form of harassment or intimidation within educational institutions.

A delegation from the school to the meeting was led by Mr Abraham Ogunkanmbi, Head of School.

Sununu expressed deep concern over the circulated video and assured that government would take decisive actions to forestall reoccurrence in any institution of learning.

The minister appointed a seven-member committee to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the documented incidents.

The committee’s mandate, he said, was to investigate the events as depicted in the videos and come up with expanded investigation to other schools, using Lead British International School as a case study, to address broader social vices.

Sununu underscored the importance of establishing stronger bonds between school authorities and students.

He said such bond would facilitate immediate responses to similar incidents in the future, emphasising the critical role of communication in resolving such issues.

The minister assured Nigerian of the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and protecting the rights of all students.

He, also reiterated the seriousness of the ministry in addressing and eradicating vices within the education sector.

Contribution, the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, inquired about the existence of an anonymous suggestion box at the school, where students could lodge their complaints discreetly.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Ogunkanmbi said the school had launched investigations into the unfortunate incidence.

He assured the ministry that appropriate measures would be taken in response to the incidents, including disciplinary actions in accordance with the school’s policies.