Minister, Speaker mourn AMAA CEO, Anyiam-Osigwe

BY TOM OKPE

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock over death of the ‘Africa Movie Academy Awards’ (AMAA) Founder’, Ms Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, saying she was a strong and positive force in the nation’s Creative Industry.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, the Minister said:

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of the creative amazon, whose contribution to the entertainment industry in general and the film industry in particular is the stuff of legends.”

He condoled with the family, friends and associates of the deceased, praying that God will give them strength and comfort also, grant repose to the soul of the departed.

“The best tribute that can be paid to the deceased is to keep her dream alive through the sustenance of her much-acclaimed project, the Africa Movie Academy Awards,” Alhaji Mohammed mourned.

In a similar development, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also described as shocking, the death of Anyiam-Osigwe, saying; “the Nigerian, and indeed, African movie industries have lost one of its finest and committed members.”

Gbajabiamila recalled that the late Anyiam-Osigwe touched many lives positively during her lifetime, using her network of friends and associates across the continent.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, on Wednesday, the Speaker said the late AMAA Founder would be remembered for her humanitarian services and positive impact on the industry.

Gbajabiamila prayed that the Almighty God, grant her eternal rest and give her family and many associates, the fortitude to bear the loss.

