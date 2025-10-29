Minister seeks urgent reform of Nigeria’s Foreign Service Academy

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar has called for urgent reforms at Nigeria’s Foreign Service Academy, warning that years of neglect have weakened the country’s diplomatic capacity.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Academy’s 26th Regular Course in Abuja, where he represented Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tuggar said the decline of the institution reflected the diminishing role of diplomacy in governance.

“Neglect of the Foreign Service Academy is emblematic of the diminishing role of diplomacy and diplomats in governance,” Tuggar said. “The consequence is a deficiency of statecraft, and the Ministry’s priority is to train diplomats capable of competing in the 21st century.”

He urged the graduating diplomats to embrace lifelong learning and continuous self-improvement, noting that each posting should expand their understanding of global affairs and humanity.

“Foreign service officers tend to be unsung heroes in the Nigerian story. Victory has a thousand fathers, but quite often, when things go wrong, you hear the phrase, it is Foreign Affairs,” he said.

Tuggar revealed that the ministry had created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence Desk and hosted a seminar on AI in modern diplomacy as part of efforts to modernize Nigeria’s foreign policy apparatus. He also announced that the Academy’s curriculum was being reviewed to reflect new global realities following his recent visit to its permanent site in Badagry.

“We must avoid over-alignment because it creates threats in our region. Strategic autonomy is sophisticated statecraft, not wanton opportunism,” he said.

The minister further urged the National Assembly to fast-track passage of the Foreign Service Commission Bill, which he said would strengthen the Academy’s autonomy, attract international partnerships, and expand training for diplomats across Africa.