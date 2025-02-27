Minister declares APC’s resolve to dominate elections in FCT

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the nation’s capital is more focused and determined to win the six area councils in the forthcoming area council elections and the general elections.

The Minister, who spoke at a crucial stakeholders meeting of the APC in Federal Capital Territory, also stressed that members have identified the problems of the party and are ready to confront the challenges head-on.

She reiterated that the selfish interest of some identified individuals should not override the collective interest of the party.

According to her, “I can see that APC in FCT is taking shape and becoming more focused on the way forward.

“We have identified where our problems lie, and we are more united to overcome them. The result of our unity will manifest more in the area council elections and the general election come 2027.” She said.

The Minister affirmed that the creation of Youth and Women Secretariat by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a deliberate and strategic attempt to carry the youth and women along in the FCT.

She emphasized that the large crowd of party faithful was a testament to the unwavering commitment to the growth, unity, and success of APC and the progress of FCT and the nation.

Also, speaking at the stakeholders meeting, FCT Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Abdulmalik Usman commended stakeholders for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the party remained united.

“I have said it before that the dedication of all members has continued to solidify APC’s position as the ruling party and the preferred choice of the people.

“Today, our collective resolve is key to sustaining the dominance of APC as the ruling party. We will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to our people and build a stronger, more prosperous nation.” He said