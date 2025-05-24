Minister commends Kaduna Gov for re-establishing State Ministry of Information

By Tom Okpe

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has commended Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani for re-establishing, Ministry of Information in the State.

Idris said this is a landmark decision, coming up, decade after its dissolution, which aligns with the Minister’s clarion call at the December 2024 National Council on Information, NCI, meeting, where States were urged to prioritize the revitalization, creation of Information Ministries to strengthen governance, public engagement, and National unity.

The Minister who recognized Hovernor Sani’s action as a critical step toward advancing the collective goal of fostering transparent governance and citizen-centric communication across Nigeria on Friday, noted that by reinstating the Ministry, Kaduna State has demonstrated its commitment to the Federal Government’s vision of a harmonized information ecosystem, where States and the Federal tier collaborate, to amplify development narratives, counter misinformation, and promote national cohesion.

“The revival of Kaduna’s Ministry of Information will enhance synergy between Federal and State Information Agencies, enabling seamless coordination on National priorities such as security, health, education, and economic reforms.

“With functional a State Ministry, citizens in Kaduna will gain improved access to verified information on Government policies, programs, and opportunities, fostering inclusivity and participatory governance.

“The Ministry, will serve as a frontline defence against fake news and divisive rhetoric, safeguarding public trust through timely, accurate, and culturally resonant communication,” Idris said.

The Minister further reiterated the call for all State’s, without functional Information Ministries’ to follow Kaduna’s example adding, “such institutions are vital to bridging communication gaps, promoting accountability, and ensuring that, no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for sustainable development.”