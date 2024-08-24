Minister calls for investment in tourism to enhance economic opportunities

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

The Nigerian Minister of Tourism Lola Ade John, says the importance of tourism in the growth of any nation cannot be over emphasized. Adding that tourism has the capacity to generate income, boost the economy through foreign exchange earnings and create employment.

She said Tourism is a very big avenue to help in the diversification project of the government.

The Minister said this while speaking at the tourism parliament with the theme: “Tourism as a Catalyst for Job Creation and Economic Diversification, a Call to Action for Nigerian Governors.”

READ ALSO: Guardiola ‘happy’ hearing Man City charges…

The Minister, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Medical Tourism, spoke on the potentials of tourism as a key driver of job creation and economic diversification in Nigeria.

“It is indisputable that our nation is blessed with an abundance of natural and cultural resources from pristine beaches and lush rainforest to rich historical sites and vibrant cultural heritage. These assets, if effectively developed, could become a gold mine of opportunities for the country,” she said.

Lola Ade- John also noted that the sector has the ability to generate employment across other sectors like: hospitality, transportation, and arts and crafts, with ripple effects that could significantly impact the economy.

“Tourism can contribute significantly to our foreign exchange earnings, boosting our national income and also make things work. To fully realise this potential, we call on our esteemed partners to prioritise tourism development in their respective locations and also our governors too because we believe one thing, what we explain to people is that many of these assets don’t belong to the ministry, they belong to the state. So, all we can actually do as the ministry is to support the states to make sure that these assets are well taken care of and well managed,” she pointed out..

“It can be a lifeline for our teenage youth population, offering gainful employment and entrepreneurship avenues. Moreover, tourism is a key to economic diversification. By reducing our over-dependence on oil, we can build a more resilient and sustainable economy,” the Minister further explained.

Ayo Omotosho, the convener of the event said the aim of the event is to use the media to project tourism in the country positively and also look at issues inhibiting growth of tourism in the country. He added that the event has been happening in lagos but they decided to bring it to Abuja and the stakeholders are happy.

Omotosho explained, “We’ve been doing that in Lagos. But we are having it for the first time in the city of Abuja. And so everybody is happy, you can see stakeholders, they have endorsed it. They are willing to identify with a brand new event, which is Destination Nigeria Government Tourism Conference (DNGTC).

“We are partnering with the Nigerian Governors Forum. And so through the NGF, we reach out to other governors. And no doubt, there are some governors that are tourism-friendly in Nigeria. But we want to incorporate all the 36 states plus FCT into this project, because tourism is life,” Omotosho said.