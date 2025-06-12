Minister blames governor for worsening insecurity in Zamfara

By Salisu Zakari Maradun

Minister of state, Defence, Bello Matawalle has accused the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawan of not doing enough to bring down the level of insecurity in the state.

Matawalle said that lack of commitment and determination of Governor are the key problems militating against success in addressing insecurity issues of the state.

He opined that fighting crime of this nature needs collaboration and determination because it is a collective responsibility one cannot do alone but something that need the hands of everyone noting that in the case of Zamfara, ”We are made to understand that the government is not ready and committed as a result of which the people of the state are yet to get out of that calamity”.

Matawalle made the statement when he addressed a crowd of journalists at his country home Maradun.

The minister who was in Maradun to celebrate his eid-el-kabir disclosed that the present governor of Zamfara has failed to understand what government is all about otherwise he would have behaved differently as far as fighting bandits is concerned.

According to Matawalle, “instead of Dauda to concentrate fully in finding solution of the problem, he embarks on unnecessary trips and visiting different media organizations on propaganda.