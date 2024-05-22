Mining: Bauchi Govt seeks stakeholders’ support to implementation of Consent Letter policy

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi State government solicited the support of stakeholders in n the mining sector towards the successful implementation of Consent Letter Policy in the state.

The State Commissioner of Natural Resources, Honourable Muhammad Maiwada Bello made the call in a Press release circulated to newsmen by the Information Officer of the ministry, Saleh Umar on Tuesday.

He noted that the state government has recorded remarkable successes regarding the new mining consent letter policy after its approval and implementation from December 2023 to date.

According to the Commissioner, the successes recorded are as a result of stoping traditional rulers from signing mining consent until approval and recommendation letters were issued from the Ministry of Natural Resources.

READ ALSO: Nigerians will suffer if judges are not well paid – CJN

Hon. Bello said that the ministry has established a strong synergy between the state govt and operators, there by mitigating security challenges affecting mining communities as well as enlightening respective applicants on the importance of community engagement.

He said, in compliance with the new policy, over 30 companies intended to operate in the state have so far been captured in the ministry’s data base, successfully served with consent clearance and made formal documentation with the ministry.

He further stated that the ministry used the documentation period to educate prospective investors on the importance of Community engagement, environmental challenges and their safety.

The Commissioner who also advised stakeholders to join hands with the ministry to develop the sector for the benefit of all, noted that the move is gradually making the state one of the excellent center for mining investment in the country.

Hon. Bello further informed that initiative enable the government to showcase the available mineral resources to investors with the aim of attracting larger investments.

He also revealed that the policy has given the state government an insight about the identity of the investors coming to the state and their location of operation, establishing a mutual relationship among all the affected parties leading to smooth running of their operation across the state.

The Commissioner who called on the investors, Community leaders and other key players to fully comply with the new policy, re-affirmed the determination of governor Bala’s administration to collaborate with all the relevant stakeholders especially the federal Ministry of Solid mineral Development to transform the mining sector in Bauchi State for job creation and economic growth.

Hon Bello noted that the state government will soon organize a sensitization workshop for local government administrators, traditional rulers, investors in addition to relevant stakeholders on the importance of the new policy.