Minimum Wage: Edun meets Tinubu, says ‘no cause for alarm’

..Presidency says Finance minister did not propose N105,000 new minimum wage

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Wale Edu, says “there is no cause for alarm” on the ongoing negotiations between the Organised Labour and the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

The minister made this known after he met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

Edun and his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, met with Tinubu after the President hosted a delegation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, led by the Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, at the Villa.

Asked for updates on the new minimum wage template, Edun told reporters: “there is no cause for alarm”.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has described as false the news making the rounds that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed N105,000 in the new minimum wage template.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this on his X account on Thursday.

The presidential aide wrote: “The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage.

“The contrary story being disseminated is false.”