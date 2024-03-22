Minimum Wage: 36 State Govs advise Committee on modalities

By Tunde Opalana

As the nation await recommendations of the National Minimum Wage Committee (NMWC) on the proposed minimum take- home for Nigerian workers, state governors have given the committee useful tips.

The 36 state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meet on Wednesday to deliberate on various issues of national importance among which is the minimum wage.

A communique issued and signed by the chairman of the Forum and governor of Kwara State, Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Rasaq stated that members reviewed the progress of the National Minimum Wage Committee (NMWC) and ongoing multi- stakeholder engagements towards agreeing on a fair minimum wage.

“Members urged the NMWC to consider the current realities, individual State peculiarities and consequential impact on the capacity of the government as well as private sector employers to pay. Members also emphasized the need for proposals to be data- driven and evidence-based,” read the communique.

The governor at the meeting commiserated with one of them, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State over the communal clash between Okuama in the Ughelli South Local Government Area and Okolaba in the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, and which led to the death of many including sixteen (16) military personnel.

While condemning the heinous act, members of the Forum observed a minute of silence for the souls of the departed.

Concerned about national security, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum highlighted the need for state policing as a critical amendment in the ongoing 1999 Constitutional Amendment proceedings to correct a fundamental flaw in the national security architecture.

“Members discussed the growing concern raised by the United States Embassy over illegal and fraudulent intercountry adoption of Nigerian children by US citizens including systemic fraud and corruption, child- buying, the imprisonment of pregnant women, and unreliable or non-existent documentation. Members pledged to engage the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in a bid to address the situation.

“The Forum discussed the progress made by States in implementing various business enabling reforms including those aimed at improving land administration, Public Private Partnership (PPP), investment promotion frameworks, business-enabling infrastructure and regulatory environment under the World Bank supported State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Program for Result. Members were implored to leverage available support within the program in implementing related reforms to stimulate further economic growth.

“The Forum received an update from the NGF Senior Health Advisor, Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab on the Health Sector Renewal Compact, the next round of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge and the UNICEF Child Nutrition Fund. Members restated their commitment to deliver on requisite actions and reforms to achieve the objectives of the various initiatives,” the communique further read.