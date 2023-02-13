Military will never be part of plot to truncate democracy, says DHQ

*Those spreading misinformation will be invited to substantiate it

By Andrew Orolua

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed as malicious propaganda, the report that some military officers met with presidential candidate to plot how to disrupt the forthcoming general elections.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said in statement in Abuja at the weekend that

the Armed Forces of Nigeria notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that some military officers met with a Presidential candidate with the aim of disrupting the general elections and setting the country on fire.

“The wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called thursday meeting is plotting a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is disheartened that even politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity.

“It needs to be stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is a professional military that is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against our democracy.

“Besides, the Military remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in the alleged shenanigans. The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby warn that those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

“The general public is advised to disregard such information and go about their normal activities.” the statement added.

