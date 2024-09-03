Military utilising non-kinetic capabilities to achieve operational successes – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to utilise its non-kinetic operations to win the on-going war against insurgency.

Musa said this at the opening of the Non-Kinetic Operations Coordination Course (NKOCC-3) organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and Peace Building Development Consult on Monday in Abuja.

The CDS, represented by the Deputy Director, Peacekeeping Operations, Defence Headquarters, Brig.-Gen. Raymond Utsaha, delivered a paper, titled, ”Understanding Non-Kinetic Operations and Non-Kinetic Capabilities for Irregular Warfare’’.

According to him, non-kinetic actions like quick-impact projects, free medical outreaches, educational support services, specific image-building activities, and other related actions has been effective.

“The conduct of these actions would have been fruitful in forestalling some violent activities, socio-economic crises, ethno-religious, or other forms of politically induced violence amongst others.

READ ALSO: SSANU demands urgent action on withheld salaries..

“Thus, inadequate attention accorded conduct of non-kinetic operations by the various civil security agencies in Nigeria arises as a challenge associated with the employment of non-kinetic operations to defeat irregular warfare.

“The socio-economic conditions of the populace are characterized by a high level of illiteracy and poverty, which makes them vulnerable and substantial to radicalization.

“This development constitutes some form of challenges to government efforts in exploiting the option of non-kinetic operations to ensure national peace and security,’’ he said.

The defence chief said that the moral level in the society had given rise to youths that were vulnerable to anti-peaceful activities.

He identify high levels of illiteracy coupled with poverty and reckless social lifestyle like consumption of illicit drugs, excessive alcoholism and other psychoactive substances as the root causes of violent extremism.

“This development constitutes some form of challenge to government efforts in exploiting the option of non-kinetic oppression to ensure national peace and security.

“This development forms the basis for the increase in crime rates and other forms of threats to security in the country.

“These include the rise in militancy, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, amongst other criminalities that typify crimes of violent conflict.

“Thus, poor socioeconomic structures remain a challenge to employment of non-kinetic oppressions in defeating irregular warfare in Nigeria,’’ he added.

Musa said that some of the insurgents’ collaborators had formed themselves into various human rights groups, activists and social media influencers to turn the public against the military and other security agencies.

He also alleged that some media outlets derive pleasure in announcing the killing by insurgents, thereby weakening the fate of the citizens on government security agencies.

This, according to him, further heightens civilian’s doubts on the ability of the government to protect them.

“These actions by such negative media outlets could lead to a loss of confidence and low self-esteem amongst the troops, other security agencies, as well as various stakeholders in the security architecture of a nation.

“The resultant effect is that the government security agencies will start losing public sympathy, thereby making it difficult for them to utilise the capabilities of non-kinetic operations to defeat the threats of irregular warfare in Nigeria,’’ he said.

On his part, Dr Garba Malumfashi, a Senior Fellow at NIPSS, said the idea was to re-evaluate the significance of non-kinetic approach to the nation’s security management.

Malumfashi said the national security strategy had underscored the significance of the application of non-kinetic approach in counter- insurgency operations as experienced in the North East, North West, and Niger Delta.

He said the feedback from the previous courses had been tremendous and encouraging, hence the desire to proceed to run the third edition.

According to him, the participants are wide range, not only in the military and security sector, but all government agencies related to security, counter-terrorism, as well as academia.

The Course Director and Executive Director, Peace Building Development Consult, Mr Kayode Bolaji, said the course was designed to enhance understanding of military and civilian factors in counter-insurgency operations.

Bolaji said that security management required a whole of society and whole of government approach, adding that it was to create a convivial environment for military personnel to interact with the civilians.

“People have been criticising our military out of ignorance but when they come for programmes like this, they see the efforts, the pains that our security agencies go through.

“They are able to engage in another way, to create a balance, because eventually what we are looking for is stabilisation and for development of our country,’’ he said.