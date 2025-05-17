Military lay ambush on bandits, kills two in Plateau village

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have recovered AK-47 from bandits after killing two of the hoodlums in a midnight raid at Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This was revealed to newsmen on Friday by the Spokesman of the Operation, Major Samson Zhakom.

According to him: Troops launched the operation around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, following credible intelligence on the movement of the bandits through a known crossing route.

“During the operation, the troops made contact with the bandits and in the ensuing exchange of fire, neutralised two of them.

“The troops also recovered a fabricated AK-47 rifle from the scene”, the statement said.

Similarly, in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area (LGA) of the State, troops also neutralised two bandits as well as recovered the following deadly weapons, One AK-47 rifle, One AK-47 magazine,

One fabricated rifle that fires 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, Seven rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, Four mobile phones, Two motorcycles and cash sum of N157,000.00.

“The recovered arms and ammunition are in custody, while recovered mobile phones are being examined to aid tracking and arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate”, Zhakom informed.

The operation assures the public that the activities of these dangerous criminals will continually be met with stiff resistance from troops who are poised to sustain offensive operations against the miscreants in every means possible, the Spokesman for OPSH assures.