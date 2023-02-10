Military intensifies Operations, neutralise 126 terrorists

By Andrew Orolua

The military says it has intensified ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the various theatres across the country in an effort to ensure that criminals particularly terrorists and bandits did not disrupt the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

Director of Military Operations,Major General Musa Danmadami who disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday said that troops and other security agencies’ have stepped up operations in troubled areas in support of the Nigeria Police whose primary responsibility is the maintenance of peace and order.

Major General Danmadami stated this during the biweekly briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the country between January 26 and February 9, 2023.

According to the military , not less than a total of 126 terrorists were neutralised at the various theatres across the country within the period under review. More than 340 terrorists and members of their families were reported to have surrounded to troops.

The Director of Military Operations said that troops of Operation HADIN KAI in North East region have sustained and continue to dominate the general areas of operation.

“Operational activities were conducted in various villages, towns, cities and communities of Bama, Konduga, Biu, Magumeri, Kukuwa, Kaga, Mafa and Gwoza Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“Operation was also conducted at Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State in the North East region of the Country geared towards denying Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province and other criminal element freedom of actions and restore normalcy to the zone.

According to the Director, troops on fighting patrol to a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province enclave at Yuwe village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State engaged the terrorists on Jan.27, 2023 and neutralized 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists.

READ ALSO: 77 per cent of women in Nigeria uses bleaching creams

They “recovered 1 GPMG, one 36 hand grenade and 77 rounds of belted 7.62mm NATO ammo”.

Troops neutralized 3 terrorists, and rescued 10 civilians, recovered 13 dane guns, 316 rounds of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 7.62mm special, one terrorist flag and a bag of drugs amongst others.

There was another encounter on February 4, 2023 between troops and Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at BALANGE Village at the fringes of SIMBISA Forest in GWOZA LGA of Borno state

Equally, on 4 February 2023, troops raided a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at BALANGE Village at the fringes of SIMBISA Forest in GWOZA LGA of Borno state. Following a fire fight,

Following this encounter, troops neutralized 5 terrorists and rescued 55 civilians, the director said adding that troops also recovered one GPMG and 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo. He said that about 42 terrorists met their Waterloo following an artillery fire .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...