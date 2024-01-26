Military deploys special forces as violence escalates across states

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The military has deployed special forces against armed militias and violent extremists who have been terrorising towns and villages in Plateau States and other parts of the North Central zone.

This is coming even as kidnapping, banditry and other violent activities have continued to escalate in many parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The scope of operation of the military special forces extends to Mangu local government area where fighting between Fulani militias/insurgents and locals escalated on Tuesday.

The military authorities said on Thursday that tension broke out in Mangu in the early hours of Tuesday resulting in the break down of law and order in the town and adjoining communities.

The crisis was said to have started from Gangaran Kwata and escalated to other parts of towns and villages in Mangu local government area, despite concerted efforts by troops deployed in the area to restore normalcy.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who spoke on efforts being made to restore normalcy on the Plateau, said several battlefield enablers had been deployed to enhance intelligence and strike capacity against the terrorists.

Buba appealed to the warring factions to sheathe their swords,

stressing however, that the special forces were conducting targeted operations in order to halt further escalation of insecurity in the area and other hotspots.

“Indeed, we may not have all the answers now. However, we assure citizens that we are working assiduously to address the situation both in the immediate and long term to ensure safety of lives and property.

“We are redoubling our efforts to ensure citizens live in a peaceful environment and have prosperous life. This is achievable and we are focussed on achieving it”, Buba said.

He vowed the determination of the Armed Forces to destroy the “cancer of terrorism” that has ravaged Plateau and many parts of the country in the past few years.

According to him, the prevalent insecurity around the country was self inflicted as he blamed intolerance among the various ethnic groups, adding, “Nevertheless, it is our duty to protect citizens and create a safe environment for them to have a prosperous future”.

The military spokesman said troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested suspected violent extremists/insurgents, including the leader of Fulani militia gang in Mangu and Wase local government areas of Plateau state.

Buba, who addressed newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, said troops foiled a number of Fulani militia attacks on locals in Mangu and Bokkos local government areas on January 17, 18 and 19, and recovered firearms, ammunition and motorcycles from the group.

He added that troops, responding to information, halted a large number of armed Fulani militias while mobilising to attack communities in Bokkos local government on January 18.

According to him, the operation led to the neutralisation of 10 insurgents and recovery of 10 AK47 rifles, 210 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five mobile phones and 29 rounds of PKT ammo.

Continuing, Buba said, “On January 19, 2024, following a tip off, troops arrested one suspected violent extremist/Fulani militia gang leader identified as Dahiru Musa in Mangu local government area of Plateau State who turned out to be on the wanted list of security agencies.

“We do not take lightly the privilege and enormous responsibility of safeguarding our citizens. It is for this reason that we constantly rejig our operational strategies in order to adopt the best course of action that would make these ugly experiences a thing of the past.”

Buba said similar operations were ongoing in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs to halt the growing infiltration by the terrorists. He listed specific areas of operation to include Cashew Forest, Kwaku, Gwombe, Gadoro and Tukuba all in Kuje Area Council. Other areas listed were Kawu, Igu, Tokulo, Gaba, Zuma 1 and Zuma 2, Shere, Mpape, Jikoko, Berger Quarry and Nukuchi Villages all in Bwari Area Counci.

He said troops have also been deployed in Niger and Nasarawa states that share common borders with the FCT, listing Gauraka, Apo Forest, Gyedna/Sabon Wusa and Garam in Tafa local government of Niger State as areas of operation. In Nasarawa State, Buba said areas being covered by military operations were Numan, Basa, Akwanga and among others.

In other parts of the country, Buba said troops neutralised 94 terrorists and arrested 171 while 43 suspects were arrested in the South South zone in connection with oil theft. According to him, troops rescued 29 kidnapped hostages even as he denied the media reports of oil theft to the tune of N4.9 billion.

Continuing, he said, “Furthermore, troops recovered 168 assorted weapons and 2,757 assorted ammunition as follows: one GPMG, 85 AK47 rifles, one Vektor R4 rifle, one G3 rifle, 10 pump action guns, 12 locally fabricated guns, six locally made pistols, 21 dane guns, one double barrel gun, one fabricated revolver rifle, 2 x 36 hand grenades and one fabricated dane gun.

“Others are 290 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 2,132 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 115 rounds of 5.66mm ammo, 29 rounds of PKT ammo, 10 rounds of 9mm ammo, 297 cartridges, 21 magazines, 14 vehicles, 35 motorcycles, 27 mobile phones, two baofeng radios and the sum of N2,594,000.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 16 dugout pits, 51 boats, 49 storage tanks and three vehicles. Other items recovered include 38 cooking ovens, three pump machines and 31 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 363,875 litres of stolen crude oil, 198,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,200 litres of PMS.

General Buba urged Nigerians to win the war, stressing that the citizens must clearly understand that the terrorists will not stop until they are stopped.