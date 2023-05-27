Mike Ochigbo: Police rescue Adamawa Pastors from kidnappers’ den

…Neutralise one, recover one Ak-47 rifle, handsets, chains, charms, others

BY TOM GARBA

Adamawa Police has rescued Pastor Mike Ochigbo and Pastor John Moses from a kidnappers’ den in the forests Yola South and Fufore.

A statement signed by the Adamawa Police Command Public Relations officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, MANIPUR said the Command’s commitment to enhance proactive strategies has on 26/5/2023 disconnect a criminal network connecting part of Gujubabu, Bole, Yolde Pate and part of Yadim, in Yola South and Fufore local government areas.

Suleiman in the statement said the operation , which was carried out by the Command’s operatives led by Commander Crack Squad in joint operation with Hunters of Tabbital Pulaku yielded positive result.

According to him the outcome of these successes follow-up on collaborative strategy with Hunters to Dislodge Criminal Hideouts, designed by the command to rescue the Kidnapped Victims and apprehend the Culprits .

“The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men around the Hideout, engaged them in a gun duel as a result One (i) of them was neutralized, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Interestingly One AK-47 rifle with twenty five rounds of live Ammunition were recovered and the Victims were rescued unharmed .

“The Commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing happiness, praised SP Dibal Husseni Tijjani, Commander Crack Sqaud, His Men and Hunters for the gallantry performance displayed, directs them to further give Hot chase to those on the run and ensure they are denied the opportunity of re- grouping anywhere in the State.

“The CP calls on the populace to always work in synergy and give timely information to the police especially the whereabouts of Criminals and rid them out from their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds if seen.

“He equally assured the Government and good people of Adamawa state, of the Command’s Continuous effort to dislodged all criminal hideous and black spots in Adamawa state.”

