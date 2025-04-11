Mikano Motors gifts Eado Plus to 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

With great excitement and celebration, Mikano Motors officially handed over a brand-new Changan Eado Plus to the newly crowned 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, a lawyer and model whose grace and strength reflect the ideals of the Miss Nigeria pageant.

The handover marks the beginning of a promising partnership between Mikano Motors and the prestigious Miss Nigeria brand, a platform known for celebrating beauty, resilience, and the brilliance of Nigerian women.

The Changan Eado Plus, acclaimed for its sleek design and cutting-edge features, perfectly mirrors the values of innovation and sophistication. It’s a fitting gift for the new queen, who now joins a long legacy of impactful women crowned by Miss Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, Joelle Haykal, Executive Director of Mikano International, emphasized the importance of the collaboration.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to empowering women and promoting local talent values that align with this year’s Miss Nigeria theme: Cultural Heritage and Community Engagement. Supporting initiatives that uplift communities has always been at the core of Mikano Group’s mission.”

A spokesperson for Mikano Motors also shared their pride in supporting the pageant:

“We are thrilled to present the Eado Plus to Ms. Ogah, who truly embodies the essence of Miss Nigeria. This initiative is not just about gifting a car—it’s about recognizing the symbolic power of the Miss Nigeria title. Since 1957, the pageant has evolved into a platform that champion’s excellence across professional fields.”

In her speech, Miss Nigeria 2025, Doris Ogah, expressed heartfelt gratitude: “Winning the Miss Nigeria title has been a transformative experience. I’m incredibly honored to receive the Eado Plus from Mikano Motors. This car signifies more than just mobility—it represents a journey filled with purpose, advocacy, and a commitment to making meaningful change. I look forward to using my reign to inspire and uplift young girls across Nigeria. Thank you, Mikano, for this incredible support.”

Veteran actress and Chairperson of the Miss Nigeria board, Mrs. Rita Dominic Anosike, also shared her thoughts: “Reviving Miss Nigeria has always been about more than just a pageant—it’s about establishing a platform that uplifts the cultural pride and ambition of Nigerian women. With visionary partners like Mikano, we’re not just crowning queens—we’re shaping leaders. This is an exciting new chapter for Miss Nigeria.”

The event wrapped up with a vibrant photoshoot featuring the radiant queen and her new ride. As Doris Ogah steps into her reign behind the wheel of the Eado Plus, she is poised to break new ground and inspire a new generation of young Nigerian women ready to follow in her footsteps.