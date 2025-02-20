Microsoft invests $1m to train one million Nigerians in AI

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Microsoft has announced a $1 million investment to equip one million Nigerians with artificial intelligence (AI) skills, reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation in the country.

Unveiled during the Microsoft AI Tour in Lagos, the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and aims to bridge the digital skills gap, enhance employability, and prepare the workforce for the future.

Ola Williams, Managing Director of Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, said the programme would provide essential AI training in collaboration with the Nigerian government, focusing on youth, women, and digital literacy.

“At Microsoft, we believe that AI has the potential to transform economies and societies,” Williams said. “Our commitment to enhancing AI skills in Nigeria is a testament to our dedication to empowering individuals and organisations to achieve more.”

READ ALSO: Taiwan envoy lauds Nigeria’s resources

The initiative, which will run until 2026, seeks to provide AI education for business leaders, public sector executives, and professionals across various industries. It supports Nigeria’s drive to accelerate economic growth, foster technological advancement, and invest in digital enterprises.

According to industry projections, Nigeria’s AI market is expected to grow by 27.08 per cent annually from 2025 to 2030, with AI potentially contributing $15 billion to the country’s GDP by 2030.