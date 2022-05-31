Methodist Church Prelate, two other clerics regain freedom

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church, His Eminence Samuel Uche, and two other abducted clerics have regained freedom.

They were released at 6.30 pm on Monday but details are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report. It is also unclear if any ransom was paid before they were released.

The church is also yet to issue a statement about the release of the men who were abducted in Abia State on Sunday, DailyTimes gathered.

The police spokesman in the state Geoffrey Ogbonna had told newsmen that the preacher was kidnapped alongside two others – the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and the prelate’s chaplain.

He explained that they were whisked away at about 2 pm on their way from a church programme in Okigwe (Imo State) to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

In the wake of the incident, the command mobilised men to speed up efforts to rescue the clergymen.

“We have mobilised all the tactical teams to ensure they are rescued and for the possible arrest of the hoodlums,” Ogbonna said at that time.

“We are calling on members of the public to volunteer credible information that would help us in the rescue of the victims and for the possible arrest of the suspects.”

READ ALSO: MNJTF kills 30 terrorists, recovers fully-loaded gun..

Before the release of the clerics, the church had written to its leadership and congregation to help raise the N100 million ransom money.

According to a memo signed by the Secretary of Conference of the Archbishops and Bishops of the church, the Right Reverend (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Monday, the move became necessary to secure the release of the cleric.

Entitled; “Re: Unfortunate Matter of the Abduction of the Prelate, Bishop and Prelate’s Chaplain,” the memo, addressed to archbishops and bishops of the church, stated that: “The devastating news of the abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri and Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

“This is a period of trial in which the church must cry out that ‘the Lord that answereth by fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the adversary.’

“Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord.

“As we engage in prayer warfare, this serves to notify you that the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your urgent response to raise the N100 million ransom.

“The account particulars are: Name: Methodist Church Nigeria; account number: 2000041229; Bank: First Bank.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...