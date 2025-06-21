Messi’s incredible free kick that’s taking the internet by storm

In a breathtaking display of sheer genius, Lionel Messi delivered a trademark free‑kick that sealed Inter Miami’s 2‑1 comeback victory over Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Argentine superstar found the top corner in the 54th minute, stunning fans and sending social media into a frenzy.

Porto had taken an early lead in the eighth minute via a VAR-awarded penalty, but Inter Miami struck back after the break. Telasco Segovia’s equaliser was followed soon after by Messi’s sublime strike—bringing the hosts level on four points alongside Palmeiras in Group A.

Playing at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Atlanta, before a crowd of 31,783, Messi reminded everyone why he remains among the game’s elite at age 37. His curling free‑kick wasn’t just a match‑winner—it also marked his 68th career free‑kick goal, further solidifying his reputation as one of football’s greatest set‑piece artists.

Rewind to 2015—Messi’s last goal in the Club World Cup—and you’ll appreciate the weight of this moment. Coming nearly a decade later, this strike echoed his enduring class and ability to deliver under pressure.

Notably, this defeat of Porto marks the first time a CONCACAF side has beaten a European club in the revamped tournament format, handing Inter Miami a historic landmark and powerfully promoting soccer in North America.