Messi Poised to Break Pele, Ronaldo’s Records

Football legend Lionel Messi is on the brink of yet another historic milestone, as he eyes surpassing the Club World Cup goal records currently held by icons Pelé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Inter Miami set to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Messi could make history by becoming the all-time top scorer in the tournament. The Argentine forward, who already has several goals across previous Club World Cup editions with Barcelona, is just a few strikes away from eclipsing the record jointly held by Pelé and Ronaldo.

Pelé, the Brazilian great, and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo have both left indelible marks on the competition with their goal-scoring feats. However, Messi, with his longevity and consistency at the highest level, is well-positioned to overtake them.

Now playing for Inter Miami in the United States, Messi’s participation in next year’s expanded Club World Cup has heightened anticipation among fans and analysts alike. The tournament, set to feature 32 teams for the first time, provides the perfect stage for the World Cup winner to add another record to his name.

If Messi achieves this feat, it will further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in football history, having already won every major title available, including the UEFA Champions League, Copa América, and FIFA World Cup.

As the countdown to the 2025 tournament begins, all eyes will be on the Argentine maestro, who continues to rewrite football history one goal at a time.