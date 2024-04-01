Merger Talks: Difference is clear, between 2015 and 2024 – Okechukwu

By Tom Okpe

Foundation member of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has dismissed the recent calls for merger to oust the APC, which was hyped recently, by Dr Pat Utomi and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who commented on the recent presidential election in Senegal as lacking in proper contextual foundation.

Recall that there has been strident calls for merger, by Dr Pat Utomi and host of others which was hyped by the former vice president, while congratulating Bassirou Faye, Senegalese President-elect, noting that last Saturday’s election in Senegal follows the trend of that in Nigeria in 2015 that the opposition can indeed be victorious in an election conducted by the ruling party.

Speaking with some journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Okechukwu said for the opposition parties, the lessons are in agreement with persistent call for our opposition parties to forge a coalition that is formidable enough to oust the ruling party, if the salvaging of Nigeria is to stand any chance.

But, Okechukwu, who was a member of the merger committee that midwifed APC into a formidable opposition, said there are many reasons to outrightly, dismiss these calls and the erroneous premises on which they were anchored.

He said: “On the possibility that the persistent call for opposition political parties to forge a formidable coalition to oust the APC like the PDP was defeated in 2015, Okechukwu said circumstances on the ground differ remarkably.

“Dethroning an incumbent President should not be a political pastime, but as a practical political consciousness to remove an underperforming administration. Tinubu sure, steady and more allocations to State Governments,” Okechukwu stated.

He explained that the difference in socio-economic situation of Nigeria between 2015 and 2024 is clear, stressing that while in 2015, Nigeria lost focus, today, in spite of the socio-economic hardship, both the international and local communities agree that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has courage, vision and focus.

“Yes, my understanding is that, Atiku was referring to the current socio-economic hardship, but the truth is that, whether you like it or not President Tinubu has focus.

“In 2015, under President Goodluck Jonathan, there was little or no hope. Luckily, Mr President has with his economic reforms, won the confidence of the international community. All he needs is to domesticate his economic programme, to benefit the greatest number of Nigerians.”

On the possibility that the persistent calls for merger hyped by Atiku for opposition political parties to forge a formidable coalition to oust the APC like the PDP was defeated in 2015, the former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, (VoN) said circumstances on the ground make that a hectic tall order.

He noted that although as a political scientist, he believes that formidable opposition coalition is healthy tonic for Nigeria’s democracy, however it is incumbent on Atiku, Utomi and co-travellers to convince Nigerians on which economic philosophy the coalition would be anchored upon.

“Nigerians know that all the leading presidential candidates in 2023 were all neo-liberals. For instance, like Tinubu, Atiku and Obi agreed to remove fuel subsidy and to harmonise the foreign exchange rate.

“Since they all belong to the neo-liberal school of thought and are capitalists, they better support Mr President, because the success of Tinubu’s economic reforms is better for such students more than those of us who subscribe to the belief that Government has business in our welfare.”

Okechukwu however, contended that in the face of the current excruciating economic hardship driving majority of Nigerians into abject poverty, even Mr President, appreciates the suffering, but assured that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

He remarked that; “There are two things going positively for President Tinubu. One is that the buy-in of the International Community is high, which means that, foreign direct investment which propels prosperity is guaranteed in the course of time.

“Unlike President Muhammadu Buhari, whose rising tide of expectations was high at inception on issues like anti-graft war and economic empowerment, that of Tinubu is starkly low.

“This is to say that not much was expected from President Tinubu from the onset. The bottom-line is that, he will garner local buy-in with time, instead of declining expectations.”

He reminded merger canvassers to study the large-hearted political engineering that enabled opposition to take over in Senegal, recalling how in 2014, Ousmane Sonko invited his friend and fellow tax collector, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and other emergent political actors to form a political party, PASTEF (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity).

Okechukwu noted that PASTEF or Patriots of Senegal, which was led by Sonko was dominated by young Senegalese with Faye serving as the Secretary General while Sonko was the leader.

“I want to inform the former Vice President that in 2017, although PASTEF only secured only one seat out of 165 in the Legislative election, in 2019, Sonko contested as the Presidential candidate, while Faye was his campaign manager.

“Then, three years later, PASTEF garnered 56 out of the 165 seats contested at the National Assembly election. The 2022 election showed that Sonko has emerged as a strong contender for the 2024 Presidential poll.”

Okechukwu said he decided to tell the story so as to convince Atiku, Utomi and Co, who were with us during the APC’s merger in 2013 that the formation of broad-based political coalition is not a hundred metres dash neither, can it be pulled off by leaders that insist on being on the ballot.

“Unlike Sonko, who yielded space for Faye to take the Presidential ticket, Atiku’s breach of the rotation convention and blatant refusal to back either younger Peter Obi or Nyesom Wike; hence contested against the Southern Presidential aspirants in the 2023 poll showed that he cannot walk the talk of building strong coalition.