Mercy Johnson speaks about cancer, her surgery

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has opened up about a health issue that led to her being placed on medication for the rest of her life.

The thespian revealed that she had a cancer scare six months after having her last child and this led to a life changing surgery.

The mother of four made the very emotional revelation during her latest episode of her Youtube cooking show where she had a special guest, Joke Silva, on for a chat.

Mercy had asked Joke about her husband Olu Jacobs’ health, and that led to the conversation about Mercy’s own health struggles.

Mercy said, “Odi [her husband] and I have actually been here and I have never discussed it where we had, like uhm, a scare. I had a cancer scare in quote and I had like my thyroid removed. And it was like a journey for us because we had kids.

“My last was six months at that time and then we kept on saying “okay, we have to understand that this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done”. And then we got there, they said I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life and it was a reality that we had to sit down.

“You know, them giving me a timing and telling me you can’t miss your medication. Once you wake up that day, that’s the first thing. Telling me all of the side effects. So I’m reconciling with this you’re saying, it’s the truth. At the point you realize this is where we are, let’s grow from here, let’s live in this comfort zone.

