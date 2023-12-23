Mercy Eke sparks pregnancy controversy

The tale tell signs of pregnancy which Big Brother Naija 5 winner, Mercy Eke, indicated on her X handle; may be a strong indication that the delectable star may be expecting a child soon.

Already congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the actress after she posted on her handle about the night fever and recent mood swings which have been an every morning thing. The reality TV star in her post complained about lying on the bed all day and added that she will confirm her pregnancy suspicion after visiting the hospital.

She wrote “I have been having night fever and mood swings every morning. I just want to lay down on the bed all day, heading to the clinic now, in house doctors; please, what kind of symptoms is this?

READ ALSO: ConnectAfrobeats unveils platform to unite Afrobeats…

Incidentally, Mercy Eke had earlier visited another BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Maria Chile Benjamin’s little baby, Marana; and she posted a video of where she was feeding the little baby as he gulped his milk.

She feted with Maria and also prayed that she would soon want to join the list of mothers. On her part Maria joined her in prayers and wished her well.

Mercy had earlier this year indicated her interest to have her own baby as she clocked 30 years in September 29th this year.