Mercy Aigbe: My ex husband and my current husband were never friends

Popular nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has decided to clarify the air on her ex husband and new lover relationship during an interview session on Tvc stating her ex husband and new lover were never friends in anyway.

Recall that Businessman, Lanre Gentry, ex husband to Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to news of his ex wife’s unveiling of her new man as well as her updated marital status.

A few weeks ago, THEWILL had exclusively reported that Mercy has now found love again in the arms of Kazim Adeoti, the boss of Adekaz Production, a movie production outfit.

Adeoti also owns Ibaka TV.

The two who have been together for a while now before they decided to go public with their relationship, have reportedly tied the knot.

