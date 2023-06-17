Mercedes-Benz takes in-car voice control to new level

By Temitope Adebayo

Mercedes-Benz has taken its In-Car Voice Control to New Level with the ChatGPT, voice control via the MBUX Voice Assistant’s Hey Mercedes will become even more intuitive

The optional beta programme will start June 16, 2023, in the U.S. for over 900.000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.

As revealed in a statement posted on its global website on Thursday, Customers can now participate via the Mercedes Me app or directly from the vehicle using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta programme”.

“The rollout of the beta programme will happen over the air,” the company explained. “Mercedes-Benz is integrating ChatGPT through Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging the enterprise-grade capabilities of Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform.”

Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant has already set industry standards and is known for its intuitive operation and large command portfolio. Drivers and passengers can receive sports and weather updates, have questions answered about their surroundings or even control their smart homes.

ChatGPT complements the existing intuitive voice control via Hey Mercedes. While most voice assistants are limited to predefined tasks and responses, ChatGPT leverages a large language model to greatly improve natural language understanding and expand the topics to which it can respond.

Mercedes-Benz combines the best of both worlds, enhancing the validated data of MBUX Voice Assistant with the more natural dialogue format of ChatGPT.

Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations.

Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

