Mercedes-Benz sells 529 vehicles in Q1 2025

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Mercedes-Benz Group AG reported strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, selling a total of 529,200 cars and vans globally.

The company navigated a dynamic market environment ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the all-new CLA model.

Mercedes-Benz Cars Division

The group’s passenger car division sold 446,300 vehicles in Q1, with notable growth in key markets including North America and South Korea. According to Mathias Geisen, Board Member responsible for Marketing & Sales, the results underline the growing appeal of Mercedes-Benz’s high-end offerings.

Sales in the Top-End vehicle segment reached 65,100 units, making up 14.6% of overall car sales—a slight increase compared to the same period last year. The Mercedes-AMG brand saw a 17% surge, fueled by new launches in the GLC, CLE, E-Class, and GT lines, while the iconic G-Class climbed 18% year-on-year.

The E-Class and GLC remained customer favorites, with sales jumping 32% and 14% respectively. The brand’s Plug-in Hybrid models also gained traction, rising 8% globally, particularly in the U.S. However, battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales dipped slightly due to the phase-out of the electric Smart model in Europe. The upcoming all-new CLA, slated for a summer European release, is expected to strengthen the brand’s electric portfolio.

In China, Mercedes-Benz maintained its lead in the luxury car segment priced above RMB 1 million. The Mercedes-Maybach line expanded its presence with the introduction of the Mercedes-Maybach SL in Europe and the opening of its first U.S. lounge in Manhattan.

Core segment sales totaled 263,400 units, remaining steady compared to Q1 2024. Strong demand for private vehicles contributed to this stability despite ongoing model transitions.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Division

Mercedes-Benz Vans reported 82,900 units sold globally in Q1 2025. While this represented a 21% decline from the record-breaking first quarter of 2024, the drop was largely due to the planned discontinuation of the Metris (Vito) model in North America. Excluding this, the decline was 16%.

Sales of fully electric vans (eVans) skyrocketed by 59%, reaching 4,700 units and accounting for 6% of total van sales, doubling their share from the previous year. Private van sales also surged 22%, with midsize private vans growing by 21%.

The commercial van segment accounted for 67,500 units, facing intensified competition and economic uncertainty, especially in Europe. In the U.S., 7,700 combustion engine vans were sold, while China recorded 4,600-unit sales.

Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans Sales & Marketing, highlighted the growing demand for electric vans, saying, “The full availability of electric vans across our entire portfolio is paying off.”

With the market introduction of the new CLA and a bolstered electric lineup, Mercedes-Benz appears poised for a strong remainder of the year.