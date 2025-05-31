May 31, 2025
image
Transport

Mercedes-Benz Q1 sales rise on luxury, electric model demand surge

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR 92 No comment
Mercedes-Benz

By  Temitope Adebayo

Mercedes-Benz Group sold a total of 529,200 cars and vans in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating resilience amid a dynamic market environment and ahead of the launch of the all-new CLA model.

Mercedes-Benz Cars accounted for 446,300 units, with standout performances from the Mercedes-AMG line (+17%) and the iconic G-Class (+18%). Demand for the E-Class and GLC models also surged, rising 32 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. The luxury segment remained strong, with Top-End vehicles representing 14.6 per cent of sales, slightly up from the previous year.

The group’s electric ambitions gained traction as Plug-In-Hybrid passenger cars rose by 8 per cent globally, driven mainly by the U.S. market, while fully electric van sales soared by 59 per cent, pushing electric vans’ share to 6 per cent of total van sales. Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 82,900 units despite a 21 per cent overall decline compared to the previous year, affected partly by the discontinuation of the Metris model in North America.

READ ALSO: ‘Special’ students reject attempt to sell school land to senator, others in Oyo

In key markets, Mercedes-Benz maintained its leadership in China’s luxury segment priced above RMB 1 million, and expanded its Mercedes-Maybach presence with new product launches and a new lounge in Manhattan. The upcoming all-new CLA battery electric vehicle is poised to further bolster the company’s electric portfolio.

Despite some market challenges, especially in the commercial van segment in Europe and North America, Mercedes-Benz’s diverse portfolio and focus on electrification underpin a solid start to 2025.

Tags:

DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Related Posts

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz takes in-car voice control to new level

By Ihesiulo Grace
electric bus

Unilorin launches electric bus services to ease transport challenges

By Ihesiulo Grace
engine

‘How engine capacity significantly impacts vehicle performance and fuel efficiency’

By DailyTimesNGR DailyTimesNGR

Leave a Reply