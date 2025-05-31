Mercedes-Benz Q1 sales rise on luxury, electric model demand surge

By Temitope Adebayo

Mercedes-Benz Group sold a total of 529,200 cars and vans in the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating resilience amid a dynamic market environment and ahead of the launch of the all-new CLA model.

Mercedes-Benz Cars accounted for 446,300 units, with standout performances from the Mercedes-AMG line (+17%) and the iconic G-Class (+18%). Demand for the E-Class and GLC models also surged, rising 32 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. The luxury segment remained strong, with Top-End vehicles representing 14.6 per cent of sales, slightly up from the previous year.

The group’s electric ambitions gained traction as Plug-In-Hybrid passenger cars rose by 8 per cent globally, driven mainly by the U.S. market, while fully electric van sales soared by 59 per cent, pushing electric vans’ share to 6 per cent of total van sales. Mercedes-Benz Vans sold 82,900 units despite a 21 per cent overall decline compared to the previous year, affected partly by the discontinuation of the Metris model in North America.

READ ALSO: ‘Special’ students reject attempt to sell school land to senator, others in Oyo

In key markets, Mercedes-Benz maintained its leadership in China’s luxury segment priced above RMB 1 million, and expanded its Mercedes-Maybach presence with new product launches and a new lounge in Manhattan. The upcoming all-new CLA battery electric vehicle is poised to further bolster the company’s electric portfolio.

Despite some market challenges, especially in the commercial van segment in Europe and North America, Mercedes-Benz’s diverse portfolio and focus on electrification underpin a solid start to 2025.