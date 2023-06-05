Melaye Reacts to gun incident involving Gov. Bello and SDP candidate

Senator Dino Melaye, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kogi State gubernatorial race, has expressed his disapproval regarding the recent clash between Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the governor’s convoy reportedly came under attack on Saturday by armed thugs believed to be supporters of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu, the SDP candidate.

In a statement issued to the press in Lokoja, Melaye emphasised that the peace and well-being of the people of Kogi should not be jeopardised by political disputes or the interests of individuals involved.

According to the statement, “While I am still being briefed on the specifics of the incident, I have learned that both the governor and the SDP candidate’s team are pointing fingers at each other. If these reports are accurate, I, Senator Dino Melaye, strongly condemn such acts.”

Melaye urged Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate to refrain from stoking chaos or crisis in Kogi State, emphasising that maintaining peace in the region should always take precedence.

“I also call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to utilise the Office of the President to initiate an immediate investigation into the clash between Governor Yahaya Bello and the SDP candidate. It is crucial that all individuals involved, regardless of their stature, be held accountable,” he added.

