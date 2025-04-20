Meet Hooxx: The Afro Dancehall Artist Giving Global Music a New Bounce

Every now and then, a new sound pops up that makes you pause, rewind, and say, “Who’s this?” That’s exactly what happened when we heard Hooxx.

Born in Lusaka and now living in the U.S., Hooxx isn’t trying to be boxed in by his roots. He’s a blend of global energy. With a unique sound that fuses Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Hip-hop, he’s showing us that Afro music has more colors than we think.

His debut single, “Hold Me Down,” is a strong introduction. The beat is sweet, the lyrics are heartfelt, and the vibe is that perfect mix of chill and intentional. It’s a song that feels modern, but also grounded in real emotions.

What stands out most about Hooxx is how effortless his delivery feels. He flows like someone who’s been doing this for years. You can tell he understands what makes music connect; rhythm, tone, and honesty.

Even though he’s originally from Zambia, Hooxx is not trying to make music that speaks to only one region. His sound is universal. The way he taps into Nigerian rhythms, American street flows, and Island bounce is what gives his music that cross-cultural appeal.

In a world of trends and clones, Hooxx feels real. His music isn’t chasing hype; it’s building something solid. You can tell he’s not just making music to go viral, he’s here to last. And honestly, we’re here for it.

If you haven’t already, go stream “Hold Me Down” and get a feel of what’s coming.

This is just the beginning; and it’s already sounding like greatness.