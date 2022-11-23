Meet fast rising African American artiste, Daniel Sule, popularly known as Tata

Daniel Sule popularly known as TATA, is a Fast rising African American Artiste who has blazed the trail in the Music Industry with his soothing Afro pop music that his listeners love.

Tata was born in Atlanta Georgia, USA. He is known to be Multi Talented as he is a singer, performer, dancer, music producer and also the master mind behind Tata music and entertainment record label.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in art from Cambridge University Manchester, London, where he began his music journey, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Tata has always been known for his exceptional stage performances and simple lyrics that always resonates with his audience.

His Debut Single Titled “In America” was released september 8th, 2022. The musical video was shot in Florida,USA.

The single was showcased on several media platforms which included Social Plus Africa, the official content provider for Equity TV and other Broadcasting Stations in Africa, amongst others.

TATA is set to stage another live in Concert at Congress hall Transcobe, Hilton Abuja, Nigeria. It will be held overnight on the 20th of December from 6pm to 6am.

The tickets are available in all KFC eatery, nation wide.

The oyinbo coronal is set to also drop a fresh video soon.

