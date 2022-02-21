Meet Disc Jockey, DJ Tunde who is inspired by Davido

Nigerian super star artiste, Davido has continued to inspire a generation of young talents and one of them is Igbokwe Chidera Obed also known as DJ Tunde. The skillful turntable talent is inspired by the famous Nigerian singer and wants to emulate him to make big impact.

While revealing his music role models, the young talent disclosed, “I’m inspired by Davido and Jeriq for a reason. What makes them special to me is simply because they always motivate young people and advise them through tones.”

The Enugu-State born talent made an impressive debut with mixtape entitled Shaku Shaku Mix in 2018 and has not looked back ever since.

A native of Okpome Agbada Nenwe in Aninri, Enugu State, DJ Tunde is the last of in a family of four. The 23 year-old young talent revealed that he started playing a DJ set at the age of 14, a passion which he has vowed to take to bigger heights.

He recalls, “I’m passionate about music from a very young age. It all goes back to when I was age 14 when it dawned clearer on me. I would play and entertain people in my home town Okpome Agbada Nenwe and the feedback was really encouraging. Music is like my happy place and I like to see the expression of joy on the face of people when I entertain them.”

“I have the passion to the work and also the zeal to help others in DJ’s field and make music viral in the society. I want to be the reason why people are happy. With music, I can help reduce the number of Hypertensive patients in the society for real,” he added.

According to DJ Tunde, his dreams include to get a the latest cutting-edge turntable console and build a studio. “I have dreams also for young people who are gifted to come and express their feelings through tones.

