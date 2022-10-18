Meet budding superstar, Wizzyice

Fast rising Nigerian artist, Gabriel Owoma better known as Wizzyice is one budding superstar to look out for in the music industry as his distinctive style of music sets him apart.

The Delta state born Afrobeats/Afro-pop artist kicked off his music at a very tender age with the sole of aim of gracing the stage with with finess and casting his legazy as of of the greats in the music industry.

He said ‘ Music has always been my soul healer and I decided to start making my own music by just listening to myself and later then I decided to share it with the world and see the reactions of people about my own sounds.My Music is just something that gives me great joy and I have no reasons to stop doing more’.

Inspired by the great work of super Fela and Wizkid, Wizzyice, who is a ghanian based – Nigerian musician dropped his first single title ‘ Surulere’ in 2020. The single which spoke about government enjoyed massive play across radio stations.

The 27 years old artiste is currently signed with his self owned label ‘ Ice Nation Entertainment’ and presently working on his second studio EP project title ‘ Love From the Other Side’ which he believe will mark the beginning of greatness. to connect with wizzyice on social media, you can follow him @Wizzyice_official on all social media platforms.

